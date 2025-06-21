June 21, 2025 2:50 PM 2 min read

The tech leaderboard of 2030 could look radically different, not just because of who rises but also because of who fades.

A post on X by Koyfin reveals that Coatue’s recent projections for the next wave of trillion-dollar companies suggest a shift in how value is being created across industries.

Notably absent from the top 40 are Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Apple Inc. AAPL.

The exclusion isn’t arbitrary.

Both companies face structural challenges that could curb future growth. Alphabet, for instance, is increasingly under pressure as generative AI threatens its core search and ad businesses — the very engines that built its empire.

CNBC reports that Alphabet may face headwinds due to the rising costs of materials essential for building and maintaining the technical infrastructure—like data centers—needed to support its AI ambitions. Additionally, it could feel indirect pressure from a slowdown in advertising spend, as companies tighten budgets, the report adds.

Competitors like OpenAI are already redefining how users interact with information.

Apple, while still wildly profitable, hasn’t demonstrated category-defining innovation post-iPhone.

Hardware saturation and China-related supply chain risks continue to weigh on investor confidence.

Meanwhile, rising stars like NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Tesla, Inc. TSLA, OpenAI, and SpaceX are being valued not just for current profits but for owning the infrastructure of the future — AI, energy, automation, and space.

Bitcoin’s BTC/USD placement among the top three underscores another trend: institutional acceptance of crypto as a legitimate store of value.

The market isn’t just rewarding performance anymore — it’s betting on disruption, scalability, and vision.

