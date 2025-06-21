Bernie Sanders Says Working-Class Americans Die 10 Years Earlier Than the Rich — Blames 'Enormous Stress of Living Paycheck to Paycheck'

If you're working hard just to scrape by, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says it's not just draining — it could be deadly.

According to a Senate report released by Sanders in March, the wealth gap in America isn't just about who can afford nicer things. It's about who lives longer. And the answer, Sanders says, is simple: "In America today, the bottom 50% of our population can expect to live seven years shorter lives than the top 1%."

It gets worse for rural, working-class Americans. In some parts of the country, the difference in life expectancy stretches to a full 10 years — with some counties facing a 15-year gap between the rich and poor. "Even worse," Sanders said, "Americans who live in working-class, rural counties can expect to die 10 years younger than people who live in wealthier neighborhoods across the country."

Don't Miss:

Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Peter Thiel turned $1,700 into $5 billion—now accredited investors are eyeing this software company with similar breakout potential. Learn how you can invest with $1,000 at just $0.30/share.

The reason? "The enormous stress of living paycheck to paycheck," Sanders said, "not only causes far too many Americans to die much quicker than they should, but also leads to higher levels of anxiety, depression, cardiovascular disease and poor health."

The report shows that people living in the highest-income counties live over 84 years on average. In the poorest half of counties, life expectancy drops to 77.4. In rural areas where the median income is around $30,000, people are expected to live to just 71.7. Meanwhile, people in suburban counties making over $100,000 often reach 81.6.

To put that in perspective: In Loudoun County, Virginia, life expectancy is 84. Just a few hours away in McDowell County, West Virginia, it's 69.

Sanders said he asked Americans on social media how stress from low wages and high costs was impacting their lives. The responses poured in — and some were devastating.

Trending: Invest early in CancerVax's breakthrough tech aiming to disrupt a $231B market. Back a bold new approach to cancer treatment with high-growth potential.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Edwardo from Texas wrote, "We struggle to get sleep. Our diets fluctuate, and we get sick from spoiled food from the donation pantry. Working long hours, I was recently injured and am struggling, unable to pay for care to help heal."

Caitlan from Colorado shared, "Stress isn't just an inconvenience for me — it's a direct threat to my heart. Living with a congenital heart defect and multiple mechanical valves means that every surge of anxiety, every sleepless night worrying about bills, isn't just mentally exhausting — it physically wears on my heart."

Sanders says these aren't outliers — they reflect a system that punishes people for being poor. His recommendations include:

Raising the minimum wage to at least $17 per hour

Enacting Medicare for All to guarantee health care

Providing paid family and medical leave

Expanding Social Security and restoring pensions

Making education accessible regardless of income or ZIP code

See Also: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

"In the richest country in the history of the world, it is absolutely unacceptable that so many Americans are seeing their lives cut short because they don't have enough money," Sanders said. "This is an issue that Congress must address."

A 2022 systematic review published in the National Library of Medicine analyzed 40 studies, including many from the U.S., and found a consistent link between financial stress and depression. Americans facing debt, low income, or trouble affording basic needs were significantly more likely to experience depressive symptoms — especially those in lower-income households.

The message is clear: If you're middle class and barely hanging on, you're not just working your life away — you might be working it shorter, too.

Read Next: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Image: Shutterstock