S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of S&W Seed using advanced sorting and filters.
S&W Seed Questions & Answers
S&W Seed (SANW) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q3.
S&W Seed (SANW) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 14, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $-0.02.
S&W Seed (SANW) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 14, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $17.9M, which missed the estimate of $23.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.