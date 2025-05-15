May 15, 2025 4:32 AM 14 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Edible Garden EDBL is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.03 per share on revenue of $3.82 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $26.75 million.

• Bitdeer Technologies BTDR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $66.96 million.

• Edap TMS EDAP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $16.56 million.

• Marex Group MRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $458.60 million.

• Gambling.com Gr GAMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $40.07 million.

• Venus Concept VERO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $13.98 million.

• Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $653.22 million.

• T1 Energy TE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $73.40 million.

• KeyCorp KEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Canadian Solar CSIQ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• NICE NICE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $699.37 million.

• Birkenstock Holding BIRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $567.17 million.

• Walmart WMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $164.43 billion.

• Deere DE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.64 per share on revenue of $10.79 billion.

• KE Holdings BEKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $33.08 billion.

• NetEase NTES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $25 thousand.

• VEON VEON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $996.00 million.

• ZEEKR Intelligent Tech ZK is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gaotu Techedu GOTU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hafnia HAFN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $250.80 million.

• Lazydays Holdings GORV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Air Industries AIRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.25 million.

• TriSalus Life Sciences TLSI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.

• S&W Seed SANW is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Shared Hospital AMS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.63 million.

• Glimpse Group VRAR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lantern Pharma LTRN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xunlei XNET is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Palvella Therapeutics PVLA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Invivyd IVVD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $34.45 million.

• Precision BioSciences DTIL is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.42 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• BiomX PHGE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Katapult Holdings KPLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $71.80 million.

• Moving iMage Technologies MITQ is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lifeward LFWD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.43 million.

• Ondas Holdings ONDS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.04 million.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary XLY is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Brainstorm Cell BCLI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NextPlat NXPL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mersana Therapeutics MRSN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.05 million.

• IM Cannabis IMCC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $11.87 million.

• MiNK Therapeutics INKT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mizuho Financial Gr MFG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Workhorse Gr WKHS is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.00 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Synergy CHC SNYR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.03 million.

• Data Storage DTST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.

• PAVmed PAVM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $20 thousand.

• LM Funding America LMFA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• Bitcoin Depot BTM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $151.67 million.

• Youdao DAO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• REE Automotive REE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cava Group CAVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $327.71 million.

• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Credicorp BAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.44 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Vivos Therapeutics VVOS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.63 million.

• Jaguar Health JAGX is projected to report quarterly loss at $18.00 per share on revenue of $3.29 million.

• Algorhythm Holdings RIME is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ESS Tech GWH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $7.72 million.

• Innventure INV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GameSquare Holdings GAME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.18 million.

• Arena Group Holdings AREN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Omeros OMER is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $3.92 million.

• Worksport WKSP is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.72 million.

• Gossamer Bio GOSS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.

• Park Aerospace PKE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fluent FLNT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $67.96 million.

• VolitionRX VNRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.16 million.

• NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• cbdMD YCBD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $5.25 million.

• Tivic Health Systems TIVC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SWK Holdings SWKH is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alliance Entertainment AENT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Precision Optics Corp POCI is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bit Digital BTBT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $24.89 million.

• P3 Health Partners PIII is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $362.00 million.

• LightPath Technologies LPTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.78 million.

• Sidus Space SIDU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CaliberCos CWD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.97 million.

• TSS TSSI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Super League Enterprise SLE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• High Roller Technologies ROLR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Quantum Computing QUBT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• Biofrontera BFRI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $10.55 million.

• KULR Technology Group KULR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• SRX HealthSolutions SRXH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.

• Kore Group Holdings KORE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $66.60 million.

• FitLife Brands FTLF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $17.46 million.

• Venu Holding VENU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PLBY Group PLBY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $26.70 million.

• Nuvve Holding NVVE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fold Holdings FLD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Globant GLOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $623.00 million.

• WidePoint WYY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $37.79 million.

• Legacy Education LGCY is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RenovoRx RNXT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $230 thousand.

• 374Water SCWO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Banzai International BNZI is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.00 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Expion360 XPON is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.68 million.

• Alpha Cognition ACOG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.43 million.

• BioHarvest Sciences BHST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.

• iPower IPW is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ReposiTrak TRAK is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sensus Healthcare SRTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.65 million.

• Origin Materials ORGN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Doximity DOCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $134.02 million.

• Quantum-Si QSI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $962 thousand.

• Applied Mat AMAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion.

• Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $13.26 million.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.55 per share on revenue of $333 thousand.

• South Bow SOBO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

