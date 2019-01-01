QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.83 - 7.4
Vol / Avg.
2.6M/704.8K
Div / Yield
0.85/10.61%
52 Wk
7.97 - 8.64
Mkt Cap
933M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
126.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
The Necessity Retail REIT Inc owns a diversified portfolio of commercial properties comprised of freestanding single-tenant properties and a portfolio of stabilized core retail properties, consisting of power centers and lifestyle centers. It intends to focus it on net leased, single-tenant service retail properties, defined as properties leased to tenants in the retail banking, restaurant, grocery, pharmacy, gas, convenience, fitness, and auto services sectors.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.220
REV82.477M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Necessity Retail REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ: RTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Necessity Retail REIT's (RTL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Necessity Retail REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)?

A

The stock price for Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ: RTL) is $7.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.

Q

When is Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) reporting earnings?

A

Necessity Retail REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Necessity Retail REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) operate in?

A

Necessity Retail REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.