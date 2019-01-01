QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
RTL Group SA is a broadcasting television company with interests in television channels, video-on-demand platforms, and radio stations. The company has three main areas of business: broadcast, content, and digital. Broadcast includes television and radio; content includes content production and distribution, and digital includes online video and advertisement technology. Business segments include Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Other segments. The company's business units primarily operate in Europe, predominantly in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

RTL Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RTL Group (RGLXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RTL Group (OTCPK: RGLXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RTL Group's (RGLXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RTL Group.

Q

What is the target price for RTL Group (RGLXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RTL Group

Q

Current Stock Price for RTL Group (RGLXY)?

A

The stock price for RTL Group (OTCPK: RGLXY) is $5.68 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:38:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RTL Group (RGLXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is RTL Group (OTCPK:RGLXY) reporting earnings?

A

RTL Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RTL Group (RGLXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RTL Group.

Q

What sector and industry does RTL Group (RGLXY) operate in?

A

RTL Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.