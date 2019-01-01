RTL Group SA is a broadcasting television company with interests in television channels, video-on-demand platforms, and radio stations. The company has three main areas of business: broadcast, content, and digital. Broadcast includes television and radio; content includes content production and distribution, and digital includes online video and advertisement technology. Business segments include Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Other segments. The company's business units primarily operate in Europe, predominantly in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.