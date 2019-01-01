QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.59
Shares
154.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
RTL Group SA is a broadcasting television company with interests in television channels, video-on-demand platforms, and radio stations. The company has three main areas of business: broadcast, content, and digital. Broadcast includes television and radio; content includes content production and distribution, and digital includes online video and advertisement technology. Business segments include Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Other segments. The company's business units primarily operate in Europe, predominantly in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RTL Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RTL Group (RGLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RTL Group (OTCPK: RGLXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RTL Group's (RGLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RTL Group.

Q

What is the target price for RTL Group (RGLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RTL Group

Q

Current Stock Price for RTL Group (RGLXF)?

A

The stock price for RTL Group (OTCPK: RGLXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RTL Group (RGLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RTL Group.

Q

When is RTL Group (OTCPK:RGLXF) reporting earnings?

A

RTL Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RTL Group (RGLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RTL Group.

Q

What sector and industry does RTL Group (RGLXF) operate in?

A

RTL Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.