Range
0.08 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
50K/42.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
68.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
836.8M
Outstanding
St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the King-king Copper-Gold Project, located in Mindanao in the Philippines.

Analyst Ratings

Augustine Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Augustine Gold (RTLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Augustine Gold (OTCPK: RTLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Augustine Gold's (RTLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Augustine Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Augustine Gold (RTLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Augustine Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Augustine Gold (RTLGF)?

A

The stock price for Augustine Gold (OTCPK: RTLGF) is $0.0815 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:21:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Augustine Gold (RTLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Augustine Gold.

Q

When is Augustine Gold (OTCPK:RTLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Augustine Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Augustine Gold (RTLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Augustine Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Augustine Gold (RTLGF) operate in?

A

Augustine Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.