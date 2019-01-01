Rational AG specializes in manufacturing automated multi-functional ovens for professional kitchens that replace conventional cooking appliances such as a stove, grill, and oven. Rational has produced over 1 million combi-steamers since its first combi-steamer in 1976, which are used to prepare 140 million food dishes daily. Approximately 72% of group revenue is generated from the sale of cooking appliances, mostly the iCombi Pro that was launched in May 2020 and its predecessor product. Rational has a presence in over 120 countries. The majority of revenue is earned in Europe, followed by North America and Asia.