Range
700 - 700
Vol / Avg.
0K/0K
Div / Yield
5.83/0.81%
52 Wk
721.85 - 1155
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
40.23
Open
700
P/E
53.41
EPS
3.33
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
Rational AG specializes in manufacturing automated multi-functional ovens for professional kitchens that replace conventional cooking appliances such as a stove, grill, and oven. Rational has produced over 1 million combi-steamers since its first combi-steamer in 1976, which are used to prepare 140 million food dishes daily. Approximately 72% of group revenue is generated from the sale of cooking appliances, mostly the iCombi Pro that was launched in May 2020 and its predecessor product. Rational has a presence in over 120 countries. The majority of revenue is earned in Europe, followed by North America and Asia.

Rational Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rational (RTLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rational (OTCPK: RTLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rational's (RTLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rational.

Q

What is the target price for Rational (RTLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rational

Q

Current Stock Price for Rational (RTLLF)?

A

The stock price for Rational (OTCPK: RTLLF) is $700 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:27:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rational (RTLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rational.

Q

When is Rational (OTCPK:RTLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Rational does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rational (RTLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rational.

Q

What sector and industry does Rational (RTLLF) operate in?

A

Rational is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.