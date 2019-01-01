Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) was reported by Raymond James on April 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RRGB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) was provided by Raymond James, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was filed on April 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) is trading at is $9.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
