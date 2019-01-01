ñol

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
(NASDAQ:RRGB)
9.82
00
At close: Jun 3
9.00
-0.8200[-8.35%]
PreMarket: 5:49AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.91 - 34.56
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.7M / 15.8M
Vol / Avg.4K / 452.9K
Mkt Cap155M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.2
Total Float8.7M

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$-0.120

Quarterly Revenue

$395.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Questions & Answers

Q
When is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reporting earnings?
A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Q
What were Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s (NASDAQ:RRGB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $315.8M, which missed the estimate of $315.9M.

