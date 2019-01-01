Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$395.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
–
Earnings History
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Questions & Answers
When is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reporting earnings?
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.53.
What were Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s (NASDAQ:RRGB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $315.8M, which missed the estimate of $315.9M.
