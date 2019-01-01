RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.260
Quarterly Revenue
$56.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$56.1M
Earnings History
RPT Realty Questions & Answers
When is RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) reporting earnings?
RPT Realty (RPT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.07.
What were RPT Realty’s (NYSE:RPT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $67.1M, which beat the estimate of $66.5M.
