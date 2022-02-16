 Skip to main content

Benzinga's After-Hours Earnings Roundup: Nvidia, DoorDash, Cisco And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2022 6:21pm   Comments
Benzinga’s after-hours earnings roundup aims to deliver quick details about a company's earnings report, its forward-looking guidance and any other notable details.

The data is collected via Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. BZ Pro is Benzinga's premium financial news and research platform.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) BEAT Reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22 by 8.2%. This is a 69.23% increase from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.64 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.42 billion by 2.96%. This is a 52.71% increase from the same period last year.

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) MISS Reported quarterly losses of $(0.45) per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $0.27 by 66.67%. This is a 600% decrease from the same period last year.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) BEAT Reported quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.81 by 3.7%. This is a 6.33% increase from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $12.70 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.65 billion by 0.40%. This is a 6.19% increase from the same period last year.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) MISS Reported quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $0.58 by 15.52%. The company reported quarterly sales of $776.69 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $773.44 million by 0.42%. This is a 40% increase from the same period last year.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) MISS EPS slightly missed analyst estimates while sales beat estimates, noting a 15% year-over-year increase to $27.1 million. The company highlighted a 32% year-over-year surge in subscription revenue to $16.5 million as total subscribers increased 98% year-over-year to 503,000.

EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) BEAT estimated earnings by a penny, coming in at a loss of 29 cents a share. Revenue was up $4.78 million from the same period last year.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) BEAT reported quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $56 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $54.61 million by 2.5%.

Retail Opportunity Inv (NASDAQ: ROIC) MISS reported quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $72.80 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $71.96 million by 1.16%. This is a 0.16 % decrease from the same period last year.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) MISS reported quarterly losses of 28 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 12 cents. The company reported $26.94 million in sales this quarter.

SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) MISS SunPower reported a loss of 7 cents a share, missing estimates by 11 cents. Revenue was up $42.72 million from the same period last year.

