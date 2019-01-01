Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Retail Opportunity
Retail Opportunity Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting ROIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.80% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Retail Opportunity maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Retail Opportunity, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Retail Opportunity was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Retail Opportunity (ROIC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $19.00. The current price Retail Opportunity (ROIC) is trading at is $17.79, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
