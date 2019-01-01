Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$76.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$76.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Retail Opportunity using advanced sorting and filters.
Retail Opportunity Questions & Answers
When is Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) reporting earnings?
Retail Opportunity (ROIC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.09.
What were Retail Opportunity’s (NASDAQ:ROIC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $66.6M, which beat the estimate of $66.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.