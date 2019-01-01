RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RealNetworks
RealNetworks Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) was reported by Lake Street on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting RNWK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 850.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) was provided by Lake Street, and RealNetworks initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RealNetworks, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RealNetworks was filed on May 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RealNetworks (RNWK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price RealNetworks (RNWK) is trading at is $0.63, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.