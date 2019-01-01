QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.43 - 1.43
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/10.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.43 - 2.48
Mkt Cap
601.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
420.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
REC Silicon ASA is a producer of advanced silicon materials, supplying high-purity polysilicon and silicon gases to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. The product offered by the group includes Solar grade polysilicon, Electronic grade polysilicon and Silicon gases. It operates in two segments namely Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. Majority of the firm's revenue gets generated through Semiconductor Materials segment.


REC Silicon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy REC Silicon (RNWEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of REC Silicon (OTCPK: RNWEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are REC Silicon's (RNWEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for REC Silicon.

Q

What is the target price for REC Silicon (RNWEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for REC Silicon

Q

Current Stock Price for REC Silicon (RNWEF)?

A

The stock price for REC Silicon (OTCPK: RNWEF) is $1.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does REC Silicon (RNWEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for REC Silicon.

Q

When is REC Silicon (OTCPK:RNWEF) reporting earnings?

A

REC Silicon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is REC Silicon (RNWEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for REC Silicon.

Q

What sector and industry does REC Silicon (RNWEF) operate in?

A

REC Silicon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.