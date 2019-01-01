Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.600
Quarterly Revenue
$137.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$137.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Renasant using advanced sorting and filters.
Renasant Questions & Answers
When is Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) reporting earnings?
Renasant (RNST) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)?
The Actual EPS was $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.55.
What were Renasant’s (NASDAQ:RNST) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $113.9M, which beat the estimate of $113.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.