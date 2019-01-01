Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Renasant
Renasant Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) was reported by DA Davidson on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting RNST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.69% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) was provided by DA Davidson, and Renasant upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Renasant, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Renasant was filed on February 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Renasant (RNST) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $41.00. The current price Renasant (RNST) is trading at is $30.90, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
