Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Revlon Inc is a company that is principally engaged in the cosmetics industry. The company's reportable segments include Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances. It generates maximum revenue from the Revlon segment. Geographically, it operates in North America, EMEA, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific of which the North America region derives the majority of revenue. Some of the company brands include Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Revlon Professional, American Crew, CND, and Mitchum brands. The company distributes and sell its products to large volume retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce sites, television shopping, department stores, professional hair and nail salons, and specialty cosmetic stores.

Revlon Questions & Answers

How do I buy Revlon (REV) stock?

You can purchase shares of Revlon (NYSE: REV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Revlon's (REV) competitors?

What is the target price for Revlon (REV) stock?

The latest price target for Revlon (NYSE: REV) was reported by Jefferies on September 13, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting REV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Current Stock Price for Revlon (REV)?

The stock price for Revlon (NYSE: REV) is $9.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Revlon (REV) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Revlon.

When is Revlon (NYSE:REV) reporting earnings?

Revlon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Is Revlon (REV) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Revlon.

What sector and industry does Revlon (REV) operate in?

Revlon is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.