Revlon Inc is a company that is principally engaged in the cosmetics industry. The company's reportable segments include Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances. It generates maximum revenue from the Revlon segment. Geographically, it operates in North America, EMEA, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific of which the North America region derives the majority of revenue. Some of the company brands include Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Revlon Professional, American Crew, CND, and Mitchum brands. The company distributes and sell its products to large volume retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce sites, television shopping, department stores, professional hair and nail salons, and specialty cosmetic stores.