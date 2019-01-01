QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Revelation Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. It has several product candidates in development. REVTx-99, the lead therapeutic candidate, is an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV. REVTx-99 is also being developed for other indications such as: allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion. REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx-200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99.

Analyst Ratings

Revelation Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Revelation Biosciences (REVBW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ: REVBW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Revelation Biosciences's (REVBW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Revelation Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Revelation Biosciences (REVBW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Revelation Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Revelation Biosciences (REVBW)?

A

The stock price for Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ: REVBW) is $0.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Revelation Biosciences (REVBW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Revelation Biosciences.

Q

When is Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVBW) reporting earnings?

A

Revelation Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Revelation Biosciences (REVBW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Revelation Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Revelation Biosciences (REVBW) operate in?

A

Revelation Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.