Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$10.310
Quarterly Revenue
$2.8B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Everest Re Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Everest Re Group Questions & Answers
When is Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) reporting earnings?
Everest Re Group (RE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)?
The Actual EPS was $5.51, which beat the estimate of $4.91.
What were Everest Re Group’s (NYSE:RE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.4B, which beat the estimate of $1.3B.
