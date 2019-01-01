|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF (ARCA: REET) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF.
There is no analysis for iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF
The stock price for iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF (ARCA: REET) is $27.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.
iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF.
iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.