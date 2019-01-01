ñol

Personal Finance
RBC Bearings
(NYSE:RBC)
$208.46
0.14[0.07%]
At close: Sep 26
$208.32
-0.1400[-0.07%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range208.2 - 217.76Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding28.4M / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 210.4KMkt Cap6BP/E99.6750d Avg. Price208.32
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float28.4MEPS1.11

RBC Bearings Stock (NYSE:RBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

RBC Bearings Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for RBC Bearings (RBC)?
A

The latest price target for RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) was reported by Loop Capital on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $180.00 expecting RBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.65% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for RBC Bearings (RBC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) was provided by Loop Capital, and RBC Bearings initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for RBC Bearings (RBC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RBC Bearings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RBC Bearings was filed on September 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 23, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating RBC Bearings (RBC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RBC Bearings (RBC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $180.00. The current price RBC Bearings (RBC) is trading at is $208.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

