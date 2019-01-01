RBC Bearings Stock (NYSE:RBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RBC Bearings
The latest price target for RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) was reported by Loop Capital on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $180.00 expecting RBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.65% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) was provided by Loop Capital, and RBC Bearings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RBC Bearings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RBC Bearings was filed on September 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RBC Bearings (RBC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $180.00. The current price RBC Bearings (RBC) is trading at is $208.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
