RBC Bearings
(NYSE:RBC)
$208.46
0.14[0.07%]
At close: Sep 26
$208.32
-0.1400[-0.07%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range208.2 - 217.76Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding28.4M / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 210.4KMkt Cap6BP/E99.6750d Avg. Price208.32
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float28.4MEPS1.11

RBC Bearings Stock (NYSE:RBC), Dividends

RBC Bearings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RBC Bearings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.99%

Annual Dividend

$1.32

Last Dividend

Oct 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

RBC Bearings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RBC Bearings (RBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RBC Bearings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on October 15, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own RBC Bearings (RBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RBC Bearings (RBC). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2021 and was $0.33

Q
How much per share is the next RBC Bearings (RBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RBC Bearings (RBC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on October 15, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC)?
A

RBC Bearings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for RBC Bearings (RBC) was $0.33 and was paid out next on October 15, 2021.

