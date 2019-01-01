Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) was reported by B of A Securities on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $61.00 expecting RBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.05% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) was provided by B of A Securities, and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $51.00 to $61.00. The current price Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) is trading at is $60.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
