ICC Holdings, Diamond Offshore Drilling, CrowdStrike And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Monday.

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. ICCH rose sharply during Monday's session.

Mutual Capital Group announced plans to acquire ICC Holdings, Inc. for $23.50 per share in a $73.8 million transaction.

ICC Holdings shares jumped 43% to $22.03 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

QXO, Inc . QXO climbed 28.6% to $283.00.

Opera Limited OPRA shares gained 22% to $16.83.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc . IE rose 18% to $10.74.

iLearningEngines, Inc . AILE surged 17.5% to $5.58.

Cactus, Inc. WHD surged 13.6% to $53.19.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc . SMHI shares rose 12.1% to $13.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. KKR climbed 9.8% to $107.63 after it was announced the company will join the S&P 500.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc . DO shares gained 9.8% to $15.30 after Noble announced an agreement to acquire the company.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc . CRWD rose 8.8% to $379.95 after it was announced the company will join the S&P 500.

StepStone Group LP STEP gained 8.6% to $45.00. StepStone Group will replace TTEC Holdings Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS climbed 8.6% to $178.59. Krystal Biotech will replace OraSure Technologies Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc . LENZ gained 8.2% to $16.85.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN shares climbed 7.6% to $3.6302 after the company said it has established a daily supply capacity of over 20 million eggs.

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV climbed 6.8% to $29.66 following a report indicating Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in the company.

RB Global, Inc . RBA gained 6.6% to $77.50 after it was announced the company will join the S&P MidCap 400.

Geron Corporation GERN gained 5.9% to $4.8592. Barclays initiated coverage on Geron with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $9.

