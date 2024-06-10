ICC Holdings, Diamond Offshore Drilling, CrowdStrike And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Monday.
Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. ICCH rose sharply during Monday's session.
Mutual Capital Group announced plans to acquire ICC Holdings, Inc. for $23.50 per share in a $73.8 million transaction.
ICC Holdings shares jumped 43% to $22.03 on Monday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- QXO, Inc. QXO climbed 28.6% to $283.00.
- Opera Limited OPRA shares gained 22% to $16.83.
- Ivanhoe Electric Inc. IE rose 18% to $10.74.
- iLearningEngines, Inc. AILE surged 17.5% to $5.58.
- Cactus, Inc. WHD surged 13.6% to $53.19.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. SMHI shares rose 12.1% to $13.26.
- KKR & Co. Inc. KKR climbed 9.8% to $107.63 after it was announced the company will join the S&P 500.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. DO shares gained 9.8% to $15.30 after Noble announced an agreement to acquire the company.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD rose 8.8% to $379.95 after it was announced the company will join the S&P 500.
- StepStone Group LP STEP gained 8.6% to $45.00. StepStone Group will replace TTEC Holdings Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS climbed 8.6% to $178.59. Krystal Biotech will replace OraSure Technologies Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. LENZ gained 8.2% to $16.85.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN shares climbed 7.6% to $3.6302 after the company said it has established a daily supply capacity of over 20 million eggs.
- Southwest Airlines Co. LUV climbed 6.8% to $29.66 following a report indicating Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in the company.
- RB Global, Inc. RBA gained 6.6% to $77.50 after it was announced the company will join the S&P MidCap 400.
- Geron Corporation GERN gained 5.9% to $4.8592. Barclays initiated coverage on Geron with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $9.
