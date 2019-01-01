Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.460
Quarterly Revenue
$393.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$393.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers using advanced sorting and filters.
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Questions & Answers
When is Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) reporting earnings?
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.31.
What were Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’s (NYSE:RBA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $166.2M, which beat the estimate of $162.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.