Rave Restaurant Gr
(NASDAQ:RAVE)
0.9357
0.0057[0.61%]
At close: Jun 3
0.91
-0.0257[-2.75%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
Day High/Low0.92 - 0.97
52 Week High/Low0.82 - 1.8
Open / Close0.94 / 0.95
Float / Outstanding11M / 18M
Vol / Avg.50.2K / 222.6K
Mkt Cap16.8M
P/E7.3
50d Avg. Price0.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float11M

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Rave Restaurant Gr

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Rave Restaurant Gr Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE)?
A

The latest price target for Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: RAVE) was reported by Roth Capital on May 12, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.40 expecting RAVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 477.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: RAVE) was provided by Roth Capital, and Rave Restaurant Gr downgraded their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rave Restaurant Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rave Restaurant Gr was filed on May 12, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2017.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $9.00 to $5.40. The current price Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE) is trading at is $0.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

