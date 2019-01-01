Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rave Restaurant Gr
Rave Restaurant Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: RAVE) was reported by Roth Capital on May 12, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.40 expecting RAVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 477.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: RAVE) was provided by Roth Capital, and Rave Restaurant Gr downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rave Restaurant Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rave Restaurant Gr was filed on May 12, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $9.00 to $5.40. The current price Rave Restaurant Gr (RAVE) is trading at is $0.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.