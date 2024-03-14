Nerdy And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones index closed higher by around 0.1% on Wednesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Rave Restaurant
- The Trade: Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE CEO Brandon Solano acquired a total of 11,376 shares an average price of $1.72. To acquire these shares, it cost around $19,621.
- What’s Happening: On Feb. 1, RAVE Restaurant Group posted a decline in quarterly sales.
- What Rave Restaurant Does: Rave Restaurant Group Inc operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out, and express restaurants.
AmeriServ Financial
- The Trade: AmeriServ Financial, Inc. ASRV President & CEO ASRV & Bank Jeffrey A Stopko acquired a total of 2,000 shares at at an average price of $2.53. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5,060.
- What’s Happening: On Jan. 23, AmeriServ Financial posted a loss for the fourth quarter.
- What AmeriServ Financial Holdings Does: AmeriServ Financial Inc is a bank holding company. The company and its subsidiaries derive substantially all of their income from banking, bank-related services, and trust-related services. Its operating segment includes community banking; wealth management and investment/parent.
Nerdy
- The Trade: Nerdy, Inc. NRDY CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired a total of 67,991 shares at an average price of $2.88. The insider spent around $195,814 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: On March 11, JP Morgan analyst Bryan Smilek assumed Nerdy with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $5.
- What Nerdy Does: Nerdy Inc is a curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics
- The Trade: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. FRTX 10% owner Exploration Capital, LLC acquired a total of 16,329 shares at an average price of $0.92. The insider spent around $14,951 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock fell around 8% over the past month.
- What Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Does: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives through the development of innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics.
