Nerdy And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by around 0.1% on Wednesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Rave Restaurant

The Trade: Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE CEO Brandon Solano acquired a total of 11,376 shares an average price of $1.72. To acquire these shares, it cost around $19,621.

CEO Brandon Solano acquired a total of 11,376 shares an average price of $1.72. To acquire these shares, it cost around $19,621. What’s Happening: On Feb. 1, RAVE Restaurant Group posted a decline in quarterly sales.

On Feb. 1, RAVE Restaurant Group posted a decline in quarterly sales. What Rave Restaurant Does: Rave Restaurant Group Inc operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out, and express restaurants.

AmeriServ Financial

The Trade : AmeriServ Financial, Inc. ASRV President & CEO ASRV & Bank Jeffrey A Stopko acquired a total of 2,000 shares at at an average price of $2.53. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5,060.

: President & CEO ASRV & Bank Jeffrey A Stopko acquired a total of 2,000 shares at at an average price of $2.53. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5,060. What’s Happening : On Jan. 23, AmeriServ Financial posted a loss for the fourth quarter.

: On Jan. 23, AmeriServ Financial posted a loss for the fourth quarter. What AmeriServ Financial Holdings Does: AmeriServ Financial Inc is a bank holding company. The company and its subsidiaries derive substantially all of their income from banking, bank-related services, and trust-related services. Its operating segment includes community banking; wealth management and investment/parent.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Apple Stock

Loading... Loading...

Nerdy

The Trade : Nerdy, Inc. NRDY CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired a total of 67,991 shares at an average price of $2.88. The insider spent around $195,814 to buy those shares.

: CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired a total of 67,991 shares at an average price of $2.88. The insider spent around $195,814 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On March 11, JP Morgan analyst Bryan Smilek assumed Nerdy with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $5.

: On March 11, JP Morgan analyst Bryan Smilek assumed Nerdy with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $5. What Nerdy Does: Nerdy Inc is a curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

The Trade : Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. FRTX 10% owner Exploration Capital, LLC acquired a total of 16,329 shares at an average price of $0.92. The insider spent around $14,951 to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Exploration Capital, LLC acquired a total of 16,329 shares at an average price of $0.92. The insider spent around $14,951 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company’s stock fell around 8% over the past month.

: The company’s stock fell around 8% over the past month. What Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Does: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives through the development of innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here