Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
BurgerFi International Inc operates a fast food restaurant chain in domestic and international market. The company has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants. It offers a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more.

BurgerFi International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BurgerFi International (BFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BurgerFi International (NASDAQ: BFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BurgerFi International's (BFI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BurgerFi International (BFI) stock?

A

The latest price target for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ: BFI) was reported by BTIG on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting BFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 116.54% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BurgerFi International (BFI)?

A

The stock price for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ: BFI) is $5.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BurgerFi International (BFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BurgerFi International.

Q

When is BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) reporting earnings?

A

BurgerFi International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is BurgerFi International (BFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BurgerFi International.

Q

What sector and industry does BurgerFi International (BFI) operate in?

A

BurgerFi International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.