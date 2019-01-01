Ryder System (NYSE:R), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ryder System
Ryder System Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ryder System (NYSE: R) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $68.00 expecting R to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.76% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ryder System (NYSE: R) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Ryder System maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ryder System, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ryder System was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ryder System (R) rating was a maintained with a price target of $66.00 to $68.00. The current price Ryder System (R) is trading at is $81.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
