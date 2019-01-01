Ryder System (NYSE:R), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ryder System (NYSE:R) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ryder System beat estimated earnings by 52.12%, reporting an EPS of $3.59 versus an estimate of $2.36.

Revenue was up $632.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.05 which was followed by a 3.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ryder System's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.47 2.09 1.37 0.57 EPS Actual 3.52 2.55 2.40 1.09 Revenue Estimate 2.48B 2.38B 2.22B 2.14B Revenue Actual 2.60B 2.46B 2.38B 2.22B

