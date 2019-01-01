Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD), Dividends

Quad/Graphics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Quad/Graphics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Quad/Graphics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on March 9, 2020.
