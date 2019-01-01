QQQ
Range
2.93 - 3.82
Vol / Avg.
247.1K/366.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.41 - 12.81
Mkt Cap
173.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.41
Shares
48.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-01
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Shapeways Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shapeways Hldgs (SHPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE: SHPW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shapeways Hldgs's (SHPW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Shapeways Hldgs (SHPW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE: SHPW) was reported by Needham on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting SHPW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 178.83% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shapeways Hldgs (SHPW)?

A

The stock price for Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE: SHPW) is $3.5864 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shapeways Hldgs (SHPW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shapeways Hldgs.

Q

When is Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) reporting earnings?

A

Shapeways Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.

Q

Is Shapeways Hldgs (SHPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shapeways Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Shapeways Hldgs (SHPW) operate in?

A

Shapeways Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.