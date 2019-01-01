Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$744.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$744.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Quad/Graphics using advanced sorting and filters.
Quad/Graphics Questions & Answers
When is Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) reporting earnings?
Quad/Graphics (QUAD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
What were Quad/Graphics’s (NYSE:QUAD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $963.2M, which missed the estimate of $985.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.