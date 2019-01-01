Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) was reported by Buckingham Research on February 20, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting QUAD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) was provided by Buckingham Research, and Quad/Graphics maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Quad/Graphics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Quad/Graphics was filed on February 20, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 20, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Quad/Graphics (QUAD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $6.00. The current price Quad/Graphics (QUAD) is trading at is $3.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
