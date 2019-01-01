QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.88 - 9.89
Vol / Avg.
102.7K/578.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.71 - 10.95
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.88
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
108.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 11, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 5:41AM
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CC Neuberger Principal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CC Neuberger Principal (PRPB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE: PRPB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CC Neuberger Principal's (PRPB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CC Neuberger Principal.

Q

What is the target price for CC Neuberger Principal (PRPB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CC Neuberger Principal

Q

Current Stock Price for CC Neuberger Principal (PRPB)?

A

The stock price for CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE: PRPB) is $9.885 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CC Neuberger Principal (PRPB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CC Neuberger Principal.

Q

When is CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE:PRPB) reporting earnings?

A

CC Neuberger Principal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CC Neuberger Principal (PRPB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CC Neuberger Principal.

Q

What sector and industry does CC Neuberger Principal (PRPB) operate in?

A

CC Neuberger Principal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.