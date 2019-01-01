Perpetual Industries Inc is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of energy efficient products. The company's proprietary XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology is designed to harness rotor displacement energy and delivers solutions for inefficiencies that commonly affect rotating equipment, machinery, and devices. The firm is expanding expertise and knowledge of energy-efficient technology by developing low-cost, green energy solutions for various industries, including artificial intelligence, blockchain mining, graphic rendering, renewable energy, cloud computing and the internet of things, while continuing research, development, and commercialization of its proprietary XYO Balancing Technology in key applications.