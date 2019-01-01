QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Perpetual Industries Inc is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of energy efficient products. The company's proprietary XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology is designed to harness rotor displacement energy and delivers solutions for inefficiencies that commonly affect rotating equipment, machinery, and devices. The firm is expanding expertise and knowledge of energy-efficient technology by developing low-cost, green energy solutions for various industries, including artificial intelligence, blockchain mining, graphic rendering, renewable energy, cloud computing and the internet of things, while continuing research, development, and commercialization of its proprietary XYO Balancing Technology in key applications.

Perpetual Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perpetual Industries (PRPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perpetual Industries (OTCPK: PRPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perpetual Industries's (PRPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perpetual Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Perpetual Industries (PRPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perpetual Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Perpetual Industries (PRPI)?

A

The stock price for Perpetual Industries (OTCPK: PRPI) is $0.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:41:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perpetual Industries (PRPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perpetual Industries.

Q

When is Perpetual Industries (OTCPK:PRPI) reporting earnings?

A

Perpetual Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perpetual Industries (PRPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perpetual Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Perpetual Industries (PRPI) operate in?

A

Perpetual Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.