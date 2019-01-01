QQQ
Range
44.04 - 45.21
Vol / Avg.
839.1K/928.3K
Div / Yield
1.39/3.13%
52 Wk
43.84 - 50.11
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
57.71
Open
44.16
P/E
19.54
EPS
0.14
Shares
85.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Electric Utilities
PNM Resources Inc, or PNMR, is a holding company that owns regulated utilities companies providing electricity and electric services. PNMR segments its operations by its two subsidiaries, PNM and TNMP. PNM provides electric generation, transmission, and distribution services mainly to areas of New Mexico. While PNM uses a variety of fuel sources across its power plant portfolio, its coal and gas-fueled sites produce most of the energy. TNMP owns and operates transmission and distribution services primarily in small to medium-sized communities in Texas. Both subsidiaries generate revenue for PNMR through the sale of electricity and transmission service fees fairly evenly split between residential and commercial customers. PNM generates the vast majority of PNMR's total revenue.

PNM Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PNM Resources (PNM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PNM Resources's (PNM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PNM Resources (PNM) stock?

A

The latest price target for PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) was reported by Mizuho on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting PNM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.25% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PNM Resources (PNM)?

A

The stock price for PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is $44.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PNM Resources (PNM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) reporting earnings?

A

PNM Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is PNM Resources (PNM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PNM Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does PNM Resources (PNM) operate in?

A

PNM Resources is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.