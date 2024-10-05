Mary Trump Says Special Counsel's Filing Counter Ex-President's Efforts To Game Legal System In His Favor

U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Columbia Tanya Chutkan made public this week a filing by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith that detailed Donald Trump’s alleged election subversion efforts in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, on Thursday delved into the development in a substack post.

Legal Setback: Smith’s document, which was written in part to to take into account the presidential immunity ruling handed down by the “corrupt illegitimate super-majority of the Supreme Court” is devastating, said Mary Trump in the post. She noted that Smith made the case that Donald Trump acted as a private citizen and a private candidate when he planned and incited the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and therefore his conduct is not protected by the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling, she added.

Mary Trump noted that Smith detailed the important role played by Donald Trump’s political rallies in the days and weeks leading up to Jan. 6 riots, which he used, in part, to perpetuate false claims about his having won the election.

Judge Chutkan and Smith deemed it fit to make public the information before the Nov. 5 election, given Donald Trump effectively games the legal system in his favor, reducing the chances of the case going to trial before the election, she said. There is a real possibility of the case never going to trial at all due to the “corrupt illegitimate super majority of the Supreme Court,” she added.

“The presidential candidate the Republican Party nominated, and the traitor they continue to support almost unequivocally, engaged in a conspiracy against the American people,” Mary Trump said.

Trump Team’s Wrong Claim: In a separate post, Mary Trump weighed in on the election interference accusation Donald Trump and the Republicans have made against Chutkan and Smith on the grounds that the filing was released only 35 days out from the election.

The psychologist said there has been no intent to affect the outcome of the election as both “Smith and Chutkan are simply dealing as best they can with the hand they've been dealt while trying to comply with the almost impossible constraints the Supreme Court ruling placed upon them.”

She blamed Attorney General Merrick Garland for taking nearly two years for the appointment of the Special Counsel. The “extraordinary” delays once Smith was appointed was due to Donald Trump and the “corrupt illegitimate super-majority on the Supreme Court,” she said.

“We're here because Donald Trump figured out a long time ago how to game the system. If you’re the guilty party, and he nearly always is, your best bet is to create as many delays as possible,” Mary Trump said. “This time around he also had the corrupt, illegitimate super-majority of the Supreme Court backing him up all the way,” she added.

Trump trails his rival and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris in nationwide polls even as the general election draws closer.

