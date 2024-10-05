VC Ben Horowitz First Endorsed Donald Trump, Now Pledges Support For Kamala Harris

Prominent venture capitalist Ben Horowitz intends to financially support Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign – a move that comes on the heels of his recent financial support for political action committees that favor Donald Trump‘s presidential bid.

What Happened: Horowitz and his wife have committed to making a “significant donation” to entities backing the Harris-Walz campaign.

The venture capitalist, a co-founder of the firm Andreessen Horowitz, disclosed this in a letter to his employees. In the letter, he stated that he and his wife have been friends with Harris for over a decade.

According to a report by Axios, a person close to the firm confirmed the contents of the letter.

"I wanted to give you an update on my political activity. As I mentioned before, Felicia and I have known Vice President Harris for over 10 years and she has been a great friend to both of us during that time," Horowitz wrote in the letter.

"As a result of our friendship, Felicia and I will be making a significant donation to entities who support the Harris Walz campaign," he also added in the letter.

Despite their previous financial support for Trump’s campaign, Andreessen Horowitz has not officially endorsed any candidate for the 2024 election. The firm’s backing for Trump was linked to what they described as a superior “little tech agenda.”

Horowitz voiced his optimism about Harris after engaging in discussions with her and her team. However, he pointed out that her tech policy is still to be unveiled, and as such, the firm will not revise its position on that issue.

Why It Matters: The decision by Horowitz to back Harris’ campaign marks a significant shift in his political leanings.

His previous support for Trump’s PACs had been linked to the former president’s tech policies, which Andreessen Horowitz found favorable.

However, with Harris’ tech policy yet to be announced, it remains to be seen how this will influence the firm’s political endorsements moving forward.

Image:

Image: Wikimedia Commons