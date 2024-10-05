Elon Musk Said His Blood Was 'Boiling' After FEMA Allegedly Didn't Allow SpaceX Engineers To Deliver Starlink Terminals And Supplies To Hurricane Helene Victims, But Now They've Received Approval

On Friday, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that they have been granted permission to deliver Starlink terminals and supplies to disaster-stricken areas in North Carolina. However, the approval allegedly met some resistance initially.

What Happened: Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and complained that SpaceX engineers were barred by the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA from delivering Starlink terminals and supplies.

“SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and FEMA is both failing to help AND won't let others help. This is unconscionable,” he said.

He also shared a video showing the extent of the devastation, with roads, houses, electricity, water supply, and ground internet connections destroyed.

He further criticized FEMA for not allowing the SpaceX team to land and deliver critical supplies, adding, “My blood is boiling.”

However, in a later update, Musk confirmed that SpaceX had finally received the necessary approval from FEMA to proceed with the delivery of the Starlink terminals and supplies.

Approval received — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

Why It Matters: Musk also clashed with Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over allegations that federal authorities hindered flights delivering aid to Hurricane Helene victims.

“The level of belligerent government incompetence is staggering,” he stated earlier.

Meanwhile, the White House also refuted GOP claims of FEMA funds mismanagement following the hurricane. “No disaster relief funding at all was used to support migrants housing and services. None. At. All.”

Earlier, President Joe Biden praised the end of a port strike that threatened to disrupt the U.S. economy, highlighting its importance for Hurricane Helene’s recovery.

Previously, former President Donald Trump claimed credit for the deployment of Starlink satellites to aid communication restoration in areas affected by the hurricane. However, he was contradicted by FEMA.

