Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Public Service Company of New Mexico is an electric utility company. It provides electric generation, transmission, and distribution service to its rate-regulated customers. In addition, it is also involved in the provision of transmission services to third parties; and the generation and sale of electricity into the wholesale market. Geographically, it operates through the region of Mexico and it provides retail electric service to customers in north-central New Mexico, including the cities of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe, and certain areas of southern New Mexico.

Public Service of New Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Public Service of New (PNMXO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Public Service of New (OTCPK: PNMXO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Public Service of New's (PNMXO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Public Service of New.

Q

What is the target price for Public Service of New (PNMXO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Public Service of New

Q

Current Stock Price for Public Service of New (PNMXO)?

A

The stock price for Public Service of New (OTCPK: PNMXO) is $101 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:59:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Public Service of New (PNMXO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Public Service of New (OTCPK:PNMXO) reporting earnings?

A

Public Service of New does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Public Service of New (PNMXO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Public Service of New.

Q

What sector and industry does Public Service of New (PNMXO) operate in?

A

Public Service of New is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.