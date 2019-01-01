Public Service Company of New Mexico is an electric utility company. It provides electric generation, transmission, and distribution service to its rate-regulated customers. In addition, it is also involved in the provision of transmission services to third parties; and the generation and sale of electricity into the wholesale market. Geographically, it operates through the region of Mexico and it provides retail electric service to customers in north-central New Mexico, including the cities of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe, and certain areas of southern New Mexico.