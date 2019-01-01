ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Phoenix Motor
(NASDAQ:PEV)
3.24
-0.12[-3.57%]
Last update: 1:36PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.12 - 3.42
52 Week High/Low3.35 - 6.5
Open / Close3.12 / -
Float / Outstanding2M / 19.6M
Vol / Avg.236.7K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap63.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float2M

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV), Quotes and News Summary

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ: PEV)

Day High/Low3.12 - 3.42
52 Week High/Low3.35 - 6.5
Open / Close3.12 / -
Float / Outstanding2M / 19.6M
Vol / Avg.236.7K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap63.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float2M

Phoenix Motor Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Phoenix Motor (PEV) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ: PEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Phoenix Motor's (PEV) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Motor.

Q
What is the target price for Phoenix Motor (PEV) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Phoenix Motor

Q
Current Stock Price for Phoenix Motor (PEV)?
A

The stock price for Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ: PEV) is $3.24 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 5:36 PM UTC.

Q
Does Phoenix Motor (PEV) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phoenix Motor.

Q
When is Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) reporting earnings?
A

Phoenix Motor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Phoenix Motor (PEV) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Motor.

Q
What sector and industry does Phoenix Motor (PEV) operate in?
A

Phoenix Motor is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Auto Manufacturers industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.