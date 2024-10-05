Biden Anticipates Potential Unrest In Upcoming Election: 'Trump Has Said Very Dangerous Things'

President Joe Biden made his first-ever appearance at a regular White House press briefing on Friday, where he expressed uncertainty regarding the peaceful outcome of the upcoming presidential election. The President’s concerns stem from the rhetoric of former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: During the briefing, Biden voiced his doubts about the peaceful conclusion of the upcoming election.

Despite expressing confidence in the election being “fair and free,” Biden raised concerns about potential unrest, attributing it to Trump’s “very dangerous” comments. He confirmed that he has been receiving briefings related to domestic security, reports Fox News.

When asked about his feelings towards the election and whether he believes it will be free, fair, and peaceful, Biden responded, “Two separate questions. I'm confident it will be free and fair. The things that Trump has said and the things that he said last time out, when he didn't like the outcome of the election, were very dangerous,” Biden said.

Biden also expressed concern over the Republican vice presidential candidate’s reluctance to accept the election outcome, drawing parallels with Trump’s reaction to the previous election results.

“The vice presidential Republican candidate did not say he'd accept the outcome of the election. He wasn't happy to accept the outcome of the last election. So I I'm concerned about what they're going to do,” Biden added.

On the topic of security preparations, Biden assured, “I always get those briefings.”

Why It Matters: The peaceful transition of power is a cornerstone of American democracy. Biden’s concerns reflect the heightened political tensions in the country, largely fueled by Trump’s refusal to concede defeat in the 2020 election.

This has led to widespread fears about potential unrest and violence surrounding the upcoming election.

The President’s comments underscore the importance of maintaining peace and security during this critical period.

