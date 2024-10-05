Jeff Bezos Swears By This One-Hour Rule For Success — Now Neuroscience Backs It Up

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has a distinctive morning routine that avoids screen time for the first hour of the day. Recent neuroscience research indicates that this method could lead to smarter, healthier days.

What Happened: Bezos, unlike many CEOs, dedicates the initial hours of his day to non-digital activities. This routine, first unveiled in a 2018 speech at the Economic Club of Washington, includes reading the newspaper, savoring coffee, and having breakfast with family.

Bezos’ partner, Lauren Sanchez, confirmed in a recent People interview that the couple adheres to a “no phones” rule in the mornings. Bezos is convinced that this slow, phone-free start enhances his energy and decision-making abilities throughout the day.

According to the report by Inc.com, neuroscience research backs Bezos’s claim. The Stanford Lifestyle Medicine Program suggests that limiting screen time, particularly in the morning, can yield significant health benefits.

Overuse of screens has been associated with learning and memory issues, mental health problems, and even an elevated risk of brain-related diseases.

Maris Loeffler of Stanford Lifestyle Medicine advocates for adopting Bezos’s one-hour rule, proposing activities such as exercise, meditation, or reading as healthier alternatives to screen time.

This approach aligns with Bezos’s belief in respecting personal rhythms and energy levels for a more productive day.

Why It Matters: The neuroscience-backed benefits of limiting screen time, especially in the morning, are becoming increasingly recognized.

Bezos’s morning routine, which prioritizes non-digital activities, aligns with these findings and offers a model for other leaders to consider.

The potential benefits of this approach, including enhanced energy and decision-making abilities, could have significant implications for productivity and overall well-being.

