Legendary Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs Once Said, 'Being The Richest Man In The Cemetery Doesn't Matter To Me:' Maybe That's Why His Impact Transcends Financial Success For iPhone-Maker And Beyond

It’s been over a decade since legendary Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs left us, but his impact on the world of technology and beyond continues to resonate.

On Oct. 5, the anniversary of his passing, it’s worth taking a moment to reflect on the journey of this tech visionary who transformed not just how we use computers, but how we live our daily lives.

The Early Days: A Spark Of Genius

Jobs’ story begins in San Francisco, where he was born in 1955 and later adopted by Paul and Clara Jobs. From an early age, he showed a keen interest in electronics, tinkering with gadgets in his family’s garage.

As a teenager, Jobs’ rebellious spirit and thirst for knowledge led him to Reed College. Though he dropped out after just one semester, he continued to audit classes that piqued his interest.

One of these was a calligraphy course, which might seem like an odd choice for a future tech mogul. But Jobs later credited this class with influencing Apple’s groundbreaking approach to typography and design.

Most Valuable Company Today Had Humble Beginnings

The story of Apple’s humble beginnings in a garage has become the stuff of Silicon Valley legend.

In 1976, Jobs and his friend Steve Wozniak founded Apple Computer Company. Their first product, the Apple I, was essentially a circuit board that hobbyists could use to build their own computers.

However, the Apple II, released in 1977, really put them on the map.

The Apple II wasn’t just a computer for geeks – it was a machine that regular people could use.

Apple today has a market capitalization of $3.448 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world.

The Macintosh Revolution

Fast forward to 1984, and Apple was ready to change the world again with the Macintosh.

This was the first commercially successful computer to feature a graphical user interface (GUI) and a mouse.

If you’ve ever used a computer with icons and windows (which, let’s face it, is pretty much every computer nowadays), you can thank Jobs and his team for pushing this revolutionary idea into the mainstream.

But It Was Not Always Smooth Sailing

In 1985, after a power struggle with then-CEO John Sculley, Jobs left Apple, the company he had co-founded. It was a huge blow, but Jobs wasn’t one to sit idle.

He went on to found NeXT, a company that aimed to create high-end computers for the education market. While NeXT didn’t achieve the commercial success Jobs had hoped for, it would later play a crucial role in Apple’s future.

From Side Project To Animation Powerhouse

During his time away from Apple, Jobs also bought a little computer graphics division from Lucasfilm. This would become Pixar Animation Studios.

Under Jobs’ guidance, Pixar went from a tech company to an animation powerhouse, releasing groundbreaking films like “Toy Story” and forever changing the landscape of animated storytelling.

…And Then The Prodigal Son Returns

By the mid-90s, Apple was struggling. The company that had once been at the forefront of personal computing was floundering, with a confusing product line and declining sales.

In a twist of fate, Apple announced that it was acquiring NeXT in 1996, bringing Jobs back into the fold as an advisor.

He quickly became interim CEO (or “iCEO” as he jokingly called himself) and set about turning the company around.

The Apple Renaissance

Jobs’ return to Apple marked the beginning of one of the greatest comebacks in business history. He streamlined the product line, focusing on simplicity and design.

The result? A string of iconic products that would redefine entire industries:

The iMac (1998): A colorful, all-in-one computer that made technology fun and accessible. The iPod (2001): Not the first MP3 player, but the one that made digital music mainstream. The iPhone (2007): A device that put the internet, a music player, and a phone in your pocket, changing the way we communicate forever. The iPad (2010): Bridging the gap between smartphones and laptops, creating a new category of device.

The Jobs Philosophy

What set Jobs apart wasn’t just his ability to create great products, but his unwavering commitment to certain principles:

Simplicity: Jobs believed that technology should be intuitive and easy to use.

Design: He saw beauty in minimalism and insisted that even the parts users couldn’t see should be well-designed.

Integration: Jobs pushed for seamless integration between hardware and software, creating ecosystems that just worked.

He once said, "Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn’t matter to me. Going to bed at night saying we’ve done something wonderful [at Apple], that’s what matters to me."

The Final Chapter

In 2003, Jobs was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer. Despite this setback, he continued to lead Apple, overseeing some of the company’s most innovative years.

However, his health struggles eventually led to him stepping down as CEO in Aug. 2011.

On Oct. 5, 2011, he passed away, leaving behind a legacy that had fundamentally changed multiple industries – computing, music, movies, telecommunications, and retail.

The Legacy Lives On

Today, Apple continues to be one of the world’s most valuable and influential companies. While it has evolved under the leadership of Tim Cook, many of Jobs’ core principles still guide the company.

But Jobs’ influence extends far beyond Apple. His vision of technology as a tool to enrich our lives has shaped the entire tech industry. From the smartphones we carry in our pockets to the way we consume media, Jobs’ fingerprints are everywhere.

He once said, “The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” He was certainly one of those people, and the world is all the richer for it.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock