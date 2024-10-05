Robert Kiyosaki: 'We Need Strong Leaders, That Is Why I Support My Friend Trump For President'

Renowned author and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki recently expressed concerns over escalating global tensions and questioned the current U.S. leadership’s strength.

What Happened: On Saturday, Kiyosaki took to X to voice his concerns about the recent military actions by Israel and the potential for a global conflict.

He questioned if this could be the start of World War III and urged his followers to be prepared.

WWIII



Israel just launched F35 to bomb Iran.



Is this the start of WWIII?



Are you prepared?



This is what happens when we have weak leaders such as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



As Jordan Peterson stated: "If you think tough leaders are bad…wait til you see the damage weak… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 5, 2024

Kiyosaki also criticized the current U.S. leadership, referring to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as “weak leaders.”

Also Read: Robert Kiyosaki Rings Alarm Bells Over Soaring US Debt: ‘The Dollar Is Trash’

The entrepreneur expressed his support for Donald Trump, calling him a strong leader.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s comments come amidst rising global tensions. His criticism of the current U.S. leadership and support for Trump highlight the ongoing political divide in the country.

His reference to the military actions by Israel and the potential for a global conflict underscore the increasing concerns about global stability and security.

While Kiyosaki is known for his financial advice, his recent tweet indicates a shift towards more political commentary. His views on leadership and global security issues could influence his followers and contribute to the ongoing political discourse.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.