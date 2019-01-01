Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting PEAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 243.92% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Pear Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pear Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pear Therapeutics was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $13.00. The current price Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) is trading at is $3.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
